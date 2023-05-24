Mason County man admits to growing pot for sales
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Rowdy Lee Randolph, 39, of Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to court records, law enforcement officers searched Randolph’s property in Leon on Aug. 4, 2020, and seized six marijuana plants from his yard and approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana from his residence. Randolph admitted to growing marijuana on his property and selling it for money.
• • •
Huntington man faces 20-year max for drug crimes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Rodney Lee Browne Jr., 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Fourth Avenue residence in Huntington and seized approximately 1.5 grams of heroin, 68 grams of methamphetamine, 245 grams of marijuana, and 328 grams of fentanyl. Officers also found an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle, drug distribution paraphernalia and $2,075.
Browne is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
