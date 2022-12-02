Charleston, w.va. – Gerardo Tomas-Avila, 32, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty Thursday to reentry of a removed alien and was remanded to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings.
According to court records, ICE agents arrested Tomas-Avila in Elkview, Kanawha County, on Aug. 19 after identifying him in the course of an investigation.
Tomas-Avila admitted that he was a citizen of Mexico and in the United States illegally. He had previously been deported from the United States. Tomas-Avila had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.
Fingerprints matched Tomas-Avila to a prior administrative removal from the United States, which followed his arrest in Taylor County, Ky., on April 7. Tomas-Avila was deported to Mexico on June 8 following his conviction for driving under the influence in Taylor County on April 23.
Tomas-Avila never obtained the express consent of the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States, nor did he seek to reenter through other legal means.
Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River.
On April 19, a federal jury found Becker guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, law enforcement officers recovered the destructive devices from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2021.
Becker appeared on security video purchasing pipes and other relevant components of the devices from a Lowe’s store in Marietta on four separate occasions and close in time to when the devices were found. Around the time of the first incident, exterior security video from Lowe’s and the Walmart in Marietta showed Becker carrying pipe bomb components toward an Ohio River bridge. Investigators believe the destructive devices were dropped from the bridge.
Similar devices were discovered on a third tugboat moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 26, 2021. However, those devices were found to contain non-explosive septic tank cleaner.
Becker was on probation at the time of the offenses, following his conviction for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in the Washington County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 28, 2020.
Becker had brandished a knife at an officer during a traffic stop on Feb. 3, 2020, and then led police on a car chase before barricading himself in his residence. Becker was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement.
“This was a very concerning case to me because not only did it put the workers of the tugboats at risk, it also put the general public at risk because these pipe bombs were dropped from a major interstate bridge,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “This case was also very perplexing to me because even as of today, we have yet to find a motive of what made Mr. Becker want to do this. That’s concerning to me now and also concerning to me when Mr. Becker is eventually released.”
Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 17 to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence.
Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8.
On June 8, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley residence where Pankey was staying. Officers found a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, and a Glock model 41, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
Pankey admitted to officers that he possessed the firearm and had been selling approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine daily from Jan. 22, 2022, until his arrest on June 8, 2022. Pankey further admitted that he sold approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” daily for an unknown period of time.
Pankey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Beckley, w.va. – Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to five years of federal probation for making false statements in acquisition of firearms.
Simon admitted to a straw purchasing role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pa.
According to court records, Simon purchased firearms in Beckley for co-defendant Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who told Simon which ones to buy and provided the money for the purchases through an intermediary.
Simon admitted that for each purchase, she falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that she was the buyer of the firearms when she knew she was purchasing the firearms for someone else.
On March 3, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Simon, Jones and 11 other individuals in the firearms trafficking conspiracy. Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. A fourth pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.
Simon is among seven defendants who have pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms. An additional seven individuals have pleaded guilty to firearms offenses related to the firearm trafficking conspiracy.
Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.
beckley, w.va. – Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Glenn admitted that he sold approximately 3.4 grams of what he believed to be heroin to a confidential informant in Beckley on May 21, 2020.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory later confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl.
Glenn further admitted to possessing $32,020 in drug proceeds when he was detained by law enforcement in Phoenix, Ariz., on April 20, 2020.
