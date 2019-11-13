CHARLESTON – Dana Stevenson, 28, of Charleston, was sentenced to 14 months in prison last week for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stevenson previously admitted that on August 14, 2017, Charleston Police Department officers were searching for a suspect that was seen driving a stolen vehicle. Officers saw Stevenson walking by the Kanawha River. As officers approached, Stevenson threw a firearm into the river. The Charleston Police Department Dive Team later recovered a Glock .40 caliber pistol from the river.
In another case, Clayton Cato, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cato admitted that on November 20, 2018 he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on the East End of Charleston for a defective light. Upon officers approaching the vehicle, they smelled marijuana. All occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle. Cato stepped out of the vehicle and ran from the traffic stop on foot. While fleeing, he put his hands near his hoody pocket and was apprehended. During a pat-down for officer safety, officers located a Smith & Wesson 32 caliber pistol. Cato admitted he knew he had a 2003 felony conviction in the Southern District of West Virginia for distribution of cocaine base. Cato faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on January 27, 2020.
Gary Scott, 35, of St. Albans, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Scott previously admitted that on April 23, 2019, in St. Albans, he was driving a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics. He eventually parked at a Go-Mart, got out of the vehicle, and left the passenger in the vehicle. Officers eventually located Scott in the alley near the Go-Mart. Scott admitted to the officers that he had marijuana on his person. Officers searched him and found syringes, marijuana, Alprazolam, heroin, and methamphetamine. Officers detained Scott and transported him back to his vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a .357 Braztech revolver loaded with five rounds. They also located a box of ammunition in the vehicle.
l l l
CHARLESTON – A federal jury on Thursday found Michael Q. Cottrell, 23, guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms on August 25, 2018.
Cottrell was previously indicted for possessing two firearms, a revolver and a pistol, while being a person prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2018 felony conviction in Roane County. At trial, evidence revealed that Cottrell possessed these firearms on the same night that he crashed a car on Garrison Avenue in Charleston and fled the scene.
Cottrell faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced on March 29, 2020.
l l l
CHARLESTON – A Honduran national man pled guilty on Thursday to the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien. Edilberto Hernandez-Garcia, 43, was then immediately sentenced to “time served,” having spent approximately seven months in jail. He was immediately remanded to ICE to face removal proceedings.
On April 26, 2019, Hernandez-Garcia was stopped by the Sophia Police Department where he was charged with and convicted of the felony offense of fleeing with reckless indifference. Once arrested and incarcerated, ICE agents determined that Hernandez-Garcia was in the United States illegally. ICE agents confirmed his legal status. Hernandez-Garcia admitted to agents that he was in the United States illegally. Hernandez-Garcia was arrested and ICE agents matched his fingerprints to a number of previous removals from the United States. Hernandez-Garcia had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.
Fingerprinting matched Hernandez-Garcia to seven prior removals from the United States in 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, and 2010. His previous removals also included a prior 2010 conviction of illegal reentry into the United States from United States District Court in San Antonio, Texas. In all seven prior removals, Hernandez-Garcia was found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and he was subsequently deported to Honduras.
l l l
CHARLESTON – Two New Jersey men were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for their participation in a drug trafficking operation in Fayette County. Fuquan Hagler, 40, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, to be followed by a three year term of supervised release, while Brian Kelley, 46, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, to be followed by a four year term of supervised release.
“Hagler and Kelley were dealers in a multi-state, poly-drug network responsible for bringing significant quantities of drugs into southern West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Hagler previously admitted that in June 2018, he worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization operating between Fayette County, West Virginia and New Jersey to distribute oxycodone pills. Hagler admitted that on June 20, 2018 he was a passenger in car transporting oxycodone pills from New Jersey to West Virginia. It was the plan to deliver the pills to another person in West Virginia Prior to delivering the pills to West Virginia, the car Hagler was in was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police. During the traffic stop, approximately 997 oxycodone pills were recovered. The pills were hidden in a secret compartment.
In a related case, Kelley previously admitted that on July 7, 2018 he was transporting controlled substances from New Jersey to the Southern District of West Virginia. Kelley admitted to traveling to a co-defendant’s residence in Fayette County and picking up over $21,000 in cash. Police officers later stopped the car Kelley was driving and found over $21,000 in cash and approximately 639 grams of cocaine. Both the cash and the cocaine were found in a hidden electronic compartment.
l l l
CHARLESTON – A Charleston man, Harold Battle, 49, pled guilty on Thursday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Battle admitted that on October 31, 2017, he distributed 60 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement on Charleston’s East End. Officers with the Charleston Police Department stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. During interactions with the driver of the vehicle, officers discovered 32.80 grams of methamphetamine on the driver. The driver told law enforcement he received the methamphetamine from a person they knew as Unk. He agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and ordered more methamphetamine from Battle. Battle arrived on the East End of Charleston and distributed 29.129 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $1,000 in United States Currency. Battle was arrested shortly after the drug deal.
Battle faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on February 10, 2020.
A Elkview woman was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for a federal drug trafficking offense. Stephanie Barnett, 36, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
On February 6, 2019, Barnett’s vehicle was pulled over in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, by a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy. Barnett initially lied to the deputy about her name and age, and the deputy also smelled burnt marijuana inside the car. The deputy retrieved his K-9 partner, who also indicated that there were narcotics inside the car. Inside the console of the car, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine. When the officers opened the trunk, they found a large, plastic bag that contained three large bricks of methamphetamine. Each brick weighed approximately two pounds. The methamphetamine was sent to the DEA Mid-Atlantic Lab where it tested as being over 93% pure methamphetamine. Barnett had traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where she received over six pounds of methamphetamine. She had intended to deliver the methamphetamine to local dealers in Charleston.