Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, died Friday morning after police found her handcuffed and suffering from a head wound while in a car in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot more than a month earlier on Feb. 16.
Oak Hill police were conducting a traffic stop when they discovered the woman. She was transported to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston in critical condition.
At approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the victim "succumbed to her injuries,” according to a police press release. An autopsy will be performed, the release stated, and police anticipate charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder.
Two suspects have been identified as Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Ind.
On Friday, Feb. 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., both suspects were spotted by an off-duty deputy U.S. marshal at the intersection of South Fayette Street and U.S. 19. Troopers were notified and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Both suspects were incarcerated on charges stemming from a probation violation in Indiana, kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy.
Information suggests both suspects were in possession of the victim’s credit cards and three pistols. Further information suggested they were traveling to Indiana.
