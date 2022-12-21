William Lawrence Bryant, 32, of Fayetteville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s Fayetteville residence on April 1 and seized multiple digital media devices including computers, cell phones, and external hard drives.
Bryant told the officers that he downloaded and distributed child pornography on various internet platforms and websites from approximately 2017 until March 1, 2021. Bryant admitted that the digital media devices were his and contained images and videos showing prepubescent minor male children subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Bryant further admitted that the child pornography he possessed included a video of a male toddler being sexually assaulted by an adult male.
Officers found a photograph on one of the cell phones depicting Bryant naked with a minor male child who was asleep and in underwear. Bryant admitted to taking the photograph and further admitted that the minor male child was younger than 12 years old.
Bryant is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 50 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.
l l l
huntington, w.va. – Kenneth Emeni, 30, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Martinsburg, was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Emeni was also ordered to pay $904,126.96 in restitution.
According to court records, Emeni took part in a Huntington-based scheme that from at least August 2017 to Oct. 8, 2020, defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million.
Emeni’s co-conspirators created false personas to establish romantic, friendship or business relationships with unwitting individuals via email, text messaging or online dating and social media websites. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.
Emeni admitted that he accepted money transfers from victims to his bank account. Once the victims’ funds were deposited in his account, Emeni kept some and forwarded some to his co-conspirators via wire transfers or the Zelle digital payments network.
Emeni received approximately $42,050 transferred by his co-conspirators’ transfers and transferred approximately $46,197 to his co-conspirators during the money laundering conspiracy. Emeni further admitted that he and his co-conspirators transferred large sums of their fraud proceeds to offshore accounts. From 2018 until 2020, Emeni transferred over $358,846 to accounts in Nigeria and Ghana.
• • •
Huntington, w.va. – Kymoni Davis, also known as “Money,” 33, of Redford, Mich., was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Davis admitted to shooting into a Huntington club after his ejection during a New Year’s Eve party.
According to court records, Davis fired a Ruger & Co., model P95 DC, 9mm pistol through the front door of the Kulture Hookah Bar on Jan. 1, 2020, before fleeing the scene.
Davis had been ejected from the club prior to midnight. Seven individuals were injured in the shooting. Surveillance video captured the shooting and, along with statements from witnesses, helped to identify Davis.
Spent casings at the scene collected by law enforcement officers were later matched with a firearm seized by Charleston Police officers in an unrelated investigation. Davis was arrested in the Detroit area several months later and returned to West Virginia.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Davis had prior felony convictions for uttering and publishing in Kalamazoo County, Mich., Circuit Court on March 26, 2018, false pretenses with intent to defraud in Kent County, Mich., Circuit Court on May 24, 2018, and delivering a check without account in Wayne County, Mich., Circuit Court on Jan. 25, 2019.
l l l
Charleston, w.va. – Jonathan Richard Chapman, 42, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted distribution of child pornography.
According to court records, Chapman used a peer-to-peer file sharing program from about June 5, 2021, until June 30, 2022, to make 704 digital media files of suspected child pornography available to others.
Chapman admitted that the digital media files included an image depicting a prepubescent minor female subjected to sexually explicit conduct.
Chapman further admitted to possessing 91 images of child pornography on his personal electronic devices on Aug. 11. The child pornography included several images and videos depicting infants and toddlers subjected to sexually explicit conduct.
Chapman is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
