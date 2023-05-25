Charleston, W.Va. – Richard Fox was sentenced last week in Fayette County Circuit Court to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots – one in West Virginia and one in Florida – during the general election of 2020.
Just last month, a Mingo County woman pleaded no contest to false swearing on an official absentee ballot application in the 2020 election.
“Defendant Fox’s acts violated West Virginia election law, broke the trust of our citizens, and directly harmed the integrity of every race on his ballot,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner in a press release. “I’m pleased to add this double-vote conviction to the incredible precedent we are setting for being tough on voter fraud here in West Virginia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.