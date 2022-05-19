A Fayette County man was charged with two felony counts and a misdemeanor after a Monday incident.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies on Monday received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to have been in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway.
In a press release, Fridley said a passenger in the vehicle that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the individuals involved, since they had been attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order on the man.
Two juvenile children, including one that was the man’s own child, were in the vehicle that was hit.
Devin M. Redden, 20, of Fayetteville, was charged with the felony offense of child neglect creating risk of serious injury (two counts) as well as the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery. Redden was arraigned and posted bond. He will await further court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.