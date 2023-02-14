charleston, w.va. – David Shannon Browning, 57, of Oak Hill, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Browning sold approximately 6.79 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 4, 2022, to a confidential informant at his residence. At the time, Browning was on supervised release for a 2010 conviction for aiding and abetting the distribution of oxycodone.
