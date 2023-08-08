handley, w.va. – A Fayette County man is charged with four counts of DUI causing injury following a crash in eastern Kanawha County that injured several people including an 8-month-old child.
Kanawha County deputies allege John Porter, 27, of Powellton, was driving under the influence of drugs when he crossed the center line on W.Va. 61 in Handley at 10 p.m. Monday and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Three people, including the baby, all of whom were riding in Porter’s vehicle, were injured and hospitalized. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were also injured.
Deputies said witnesses saw Porter weaving across the line just before the wreck. There was no evidence indicating he was trying to avoid the collision, deputies said.
Porter is charged with four counts of DUI causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, and driving with no operator’s. He’s being held in South Central Regional Jail on $7,500 bail.
– MetroNews
