A 63-year-old Fayette County man is dead following a motor vehicle accident in the area of Ball's Grocery on W.Va. 16 in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a motor vehicle accident on W.Va. 16 in the Fayetteville area.
A pickup truck had apparently lost control causing the vehicle to roll over partially ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Michael Davis, 63, of Sugar Creek, Beckwith. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. It appears no drugs or alcohol were factors.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.