bluefield — One fatality was reported Thursday after a four-vehicle crash shut down traffic on U.S. 460.
The crash occurred about 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Maryland Avenue, according to Patrolman R.L. Hamm with the Bluefield Police Department.
One man died as a result of the crash, and a woman traveling with him was airlifted to a hospital outside the area, Hamm said.
The cause was still under investigation Thursday, Hamm said. The names of the crash victims were not released pending notification of their families.
Both the west and east lanes of U.S. 460 were soon closed. Police directed westbound traffic around to U.S. 460 eastbound and down Maryland Avenue. Bluefield firefighters helped police direct the detoured traffic down College Avenue and at intersections such as Cherry Street and Stadium Drive.
Some motorists were allowed to cross through the intersection to Bluefield Primary School or destinations such as the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias.
Members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone at the Mercer Mall, where a helicopter ambulance landed and evacuated the injured woman.
