One person died and another was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday morning on I-64 in Greenbrier County.
The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday near the 176 mile marker after a westbound pickup truck crossed the median, rolled over and subsequently came to rest on its top on the berm of the eastbound lane, according to a release from the Greenbrier County sheriff's office.
One occupant was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. A second occupant died at the scene.
The names and identities of the vehicle occupants are being withheld pending notification of the families, the release states.
The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the crash site were closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.
The scene was processed by the Greenbrier County sheriff’s office accident reconstruction unit.
White Sulphur Springs EMS as well as fire departments from White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg responded to the scene. Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department also provided assistance on the scene.