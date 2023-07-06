A Texas man who was reported missing eight years ago at age 17 actually returned home the following day, Houston police said Thursday.
Both the supposedly missing man, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, and his family continued to lie to authorities for years, frequently giving fake names to investigators, police said at a news conference. Houston police Chief Troy Finner said he could not speculate about the family’s motive. “We can’t predict motivation,” Finner told reporters.
The highly unusual saga has unfolded over the past week when Farias — thought to be missing since 2015 — was found outside a Houston church June 29. Janie Santana, Farias’ mother told a local Houston news outlet that he was unresponsive with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair.
Still, jubilation and national media coverage followed.
“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” the Texas Center for the Missing announced. “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”
Within days, however, disturbing details emerged. Neighbors of the family said he was never missing and they often saw and socialized with Farias, whom they call “Dolph.”
Neighbors said they had no idea he was ever reported missing.
“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told KTRK-TV. “That boy has never been missing.”
On Thursday, one day after detectives questioned Farias and his mother, police said there is no evidence of abuse by the mother, contradicting a report by activist Quanell X. Quanell X, who participated in some of the interviews, told reporters that Farias admitted he had been imprisoned and abused for the past eight years.
Finner said he could not say whether Farias is a victim or whether mental illness has played a part in the case.
“I’m not going to say if he’s a victim or not,” Finner said, adding that police need to speak with others involved in the case before making a judgment.
No arrests have been made. Both mother and son could face misdemeanor charges related to filing a false report and using fake names, respectively, Finner said. So far, the district attorney’s office has declined to pursue charges.
