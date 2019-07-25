Fairmont man gets first-degree murder charge for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Fairmont — Police charged a 27-year-old Fairmont man with first-degree murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend to death with a shoe string in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. He was arraigned this morning in Marion County Court.
The complaint states that Clifton Vondell Tyrell Ruggs of 704 1/2 Maryland Ave., Fairmont faces the felony offense.
According to the court papers, Ruggs allegedly had been in an ongoing verbal argument from July 23-24 with Crystal Stevens, who is his girlfriend.
The complaint states this had occurred while Ruggs was at work and continued when he got home to their residence.
According to the court papers, Ruggs and Stevens allegedly were both drinking during this argument.
During the argument, Ruggs allegedly choked Stevens with a shoe string, causing her death.
A detective sergeant with the Fairmont Police Department stated that defensive wounds were seen on the victim’s body and scratch marks were seen on Ruggs.
Court records show Ruggs is in North Central Regional Jail with no bail set.