The House of Delegates is withdrawing an impeachment resolution against a Southern West Virginia family circuit judge because of her immediate resignation.
“West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston has announced her intent to retire, effective at the close of business today. On behalf of the West Virginia House of Delegates, we wish her well in retirement. As a result of her announcement, the House will take no further action on House Resolution 6,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, stated today.
Goldston, a family court judge for Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties, was accused of improperly searching the home of someone in a dispute before her.
Last November, the state Supreme Court publicly censured Goldston for serious misconduct and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/01/31/house-drops-impeachment-inquiry-after-family-court-judges-resignation/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.