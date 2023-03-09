On Saturday, March 11, 2023,
The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt/safety checkpoint, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Second Street at Thornhill Courts, alternate location 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
"Officers will be checking for seat belt and child safety seat usage, as well as current and valid driver's license and proper vehicle documentation. Checkpoint funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program."
The SRHSP and local law enforcement "encourages the motoring public to buckle-up and make every effort to ensure that your children are correctly secured in the proper child safety seat."
