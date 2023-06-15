The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI (driving under the influence) sobriety checkpoint in Beckley, W.Va., on Friday, June 16, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., on Second Street at Thornhill Courts in Beckley with an alternative scheduled for Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street.
The checkpoint will be supported by roving DUI patrols throughout the evening and nighttime.
“Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and those driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses,” a police department press release stated. "The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol. Please Drive Safe.”
The DUI checkpoint is funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.
