The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has permanent prescription drop-off boxes in the lobby of the new Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 308 Ned Payne Drive, Beckley.
This is a free service offered to the public.
