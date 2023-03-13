huntington, w.va. – Damon Shawn Bailes Jr., also known as “Paper,” 31, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers arrested Bailes on May 3, 2022, in the area of 19th Street and Rural Road in Huntington on a warrant for a parole violation. Officers found 76 grams of fentanyl, $365 and a loaded SIG Sauer SP2022 handgun on Bailes.
Bailes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.