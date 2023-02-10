Beckley, w.va. – Three more defendants were sentenced Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pa.
Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 27, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.
Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 23, of Beckley, and Megan Bickford, 34, of Oak Hill, were sentenced to five years of federal probation for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. Bickford must serve the first four months of her probation on home confinement.
According to court records, Woodard admitted to traveling to Beckley with Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” and several other co-defendants on Oct. 17, 2020, to obtain firearms with plans to resell them for profit in Philadelphia.
Bly and Bickford each admitted to buying firearms for Jones, who selected which firearms to buy at businesses within the Southern District of West Virginia and provided the money for the purchases. Each time Bly and Bickford bought a firearm for Jones, they falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were purchasing them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy.
Woodard, Bly and Bickford are among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses. Nineteen of the firearms recovered from Philadelphia crime scenes were purchased by Bickford.
After five days of trial, a federal jury found Jones guilty on Dec. 16, 2022, of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.
