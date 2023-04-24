Aaron Bradley Davis took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.
Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent administered the oath.
Davis is a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County, and he also serves in the West Virginia National Guard.
Becoming a law enforcement officer is the fulfillment of a career goal, Davis said in a press release.
Upon achieving this goal Davis stated, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”
Sheriff Bruce Sloan said Davis is a welcome addition to the department.
Davis will not be working independently for the department until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period.
