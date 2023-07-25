Children in Dallas County accused of low-level offenses are less likely to be locked up after the district attorney directed prosecutors to focus on only sending to the detention center those at a higher risk of re-offending or committing violent crimes.
The change comes after a scathing report released in March found that about 9 out of 10 children accused of delinquent behavior went to court, with many awaiting the outcome of their cases in the detention center at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The report also found that the average time children languished in the detention center was 140 days.
“What’s the point in keeping them locked up for that period of time?” said District Attorney John Creuzot. “That’s ridiculous. We’re not creating rehabilitation. We’re creating recidivism.”
Creuzot says he is taking responsibility for his staff’s contribution to Dallas’ high population of locked-up children. The result is that the average number of children in the detention center has dropped from about 200 in March to 161 in June — a 20% decline. And Creuzot says he wants to see a further decrease.
The Dallas County Juvenile Department has been under scrutiny in recent months over the conditions at its detention center and the report’s findings that its justice process needs to be streamlined.
Parents and guards have also told The Dallas Morning News that conditions inside the detention center are alarming. They said that children are being locked in a cell for up to 23 hours a day, being insufficiently fed, and some have not received the medical care they need.
Last week, the state opened an investigation into the facility surrounding allegations of neglect.
Dallas County Juvenile Director Darryl Beatty did not respond to requests for comment. In Dallas County Juvenile Board meetings, he has told board members that his staff is working with the district attorney’s office to look at needed changes.
When the independent report that Creuzot requested was published in March, it concluded that Dallas County’s juvenile system left more children locked up for longer periods of time than other Texas counties. Creuzot said he then knew change was necessary.
“In almost every one of those cases, these kids had been in and out and in and out and in and out,” he said. “And it begs the question, what are we delivering to them?”
He acknowledged that long periods in detention lead some children who enter the juvenile justice system for low-level offenses to reenter for worse and worse offenses.
New perspective
Creuzot said he has pushed for a new perspective among his prosecutorial staff, distinguishing children deemed “nuisances” from those deemed “a danger.”
“You need to distinguish between a nuisance and a danger,” Creuzot said. “If you’re locking up a nuisance with a danger, the nuisance is going to wind up more likely being a danger, and the danger is gonna stay in danger.”
The juvenile justice process is different from the adult criminal system. Juveniles are not charged with a crime, but rather there has been “an allegation of delinquent conduct” against them. If prosecutors decide that they want to push for a formalized court process, they file a “petition.” The report found that prosecutors filed petitions 91% of the time.
Often when prosecutors file a petition, the children are locked up in the detention center before a judge determines whether the child is released, placed on probation or serves more time.
Creuzot recalled a recent story of a child who was picked up by police for spray-painting a wall. Prosecutors filed a petition against the child, and the child did not show up for the initial court hearing. When he showed up at a later court hearing, he was locked up in the county detention center.
“In other words, we treated him just like we would a murder case. We put him in there with the murderers,” Creuzot said. “The murderer is not going to get better, but the vandal will more likely get worse.”
Now, staffers are focused more on sending children to the detention center who have been determined to be at a higher risk of re-offending or committing violent crimes.
“That’s why the detention population has gone down, because we’re not filing petitions and putting people in,” Creuzot said. “We are being more discerning, and being more proactive in getting kids out if they’re in.”
Part of that discernment includes more empirical data, Creuzot said.
The state requires a risk-and-needs assessment that looks at risks of re-offending, social history, parent involvement, school issues and social circle to determine how high of a risk a child has of committing a crime again.
The report made it clear that while these state-required assessments were being completed, the findings were not being incorporated into decisions. Creuzot said attorneys and judges did not look at the assessments.
The DA’s office has started to weave in the risk assessment performed on each child into the decision whether to file a petition.
“The purpose of doing these evaluations is to make things more consistent, and more focused on positive outcomes, as opposed to just responding viscerally,” Creuzot said.
Moving forward
Creuzot says he still sees room for improvement.
Dallas’ juvenile detention center is still more crowded than those in other urban Texas counties.
Harris County, where the population is twice that of Dallas County, has a juvenile detention population of 120 as of July 20. Bexar County’s detention center population July 10 was 114 children, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Jill Mata said.
Creuzot also worries about the children who fall into gray areas — kids not necessarily needing to be sent to the detention center, but who still need services. He said he has asked Beatty for data to show the effectiveness of Dallas’ diversion and alternative programs but was told there has been no data collection over the past four years.
“The problem is, we don’t right now know anything about those programs. We don’t know if they’re appropriate programs, if they’re effective programs, we don’t know anything,” the district attorney said. “And from what I see, that’s not forthcoming.”
Beatty did not respond to questions regarding alternative programs, but the juvenile department’s website lists a supportive outpatient program, an intensive outpatient program and in-home family therapy as some of its clinical services outside of its facilities.
