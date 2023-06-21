WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has appropriated $977,733 for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to support safer and healthier learning communities by upgrading digital equipment and funding the digitization and automation of Mental Health Juvenile Justice Records to make them more accessible for the state justice system.
The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June of 2022.
