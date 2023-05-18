CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A St. Charles, Missouri, husband and wife were each sentenced to five years of federal probation on Thursday after unlawfully obtaining $26,917 in unemployment benefits provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
According to court records, Robert Notgrass, 51, and Rhonda Notgrass, 46, lived in Washington, W.Va., when Robert Notgrass was employed as a pastor of a local church from before Jan. 1, 2018, until he was released from that position on June 1, 2020.
On Aug. 15, 2020, Rhonda Notgrass applied for pandemic unemployment benefits with WorkForce West Virginia, the agency that administers the pandemic unemployment benefits for West Virginians. Rhonda Notgrass falsely claimed that she was unemployed as a direct result of a pandemic or major disaster. Robert Notgrass helped his wife complete the application and submitted a letter on her behalf in furtherance of the false claim.
On Sept. 16, 2020, Rhonda Notgrass received approximately $14,150 in pandemic unemployment benefits payment from WorkForce West Virginia. The payment included federal monies from the CARES Act. Rhonda Notgrass pleaded guilty to theft of government property.
Robert Notgrass admitted to wrongly receiving $12,767 in pandemic unemployment benefits. Robert Notgrass pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of government property.
The couple has fully paid the $26,917 in court-ordered restitution.
