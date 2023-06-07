CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Programs is appropriating $5.5 million for 30 projects across the state including $1.5 million for the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for offenders who may require less than institutional custody.
These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).
Funds were awarded regionally to:
Fayette County Commission – $196,280
Greenbrier County Commission – $295,000
McDowell County Commission – $125,000
Mercer County Commission – $287,500
Nicholas County Commission – $103,982
Raleigh County Commission – $192,277
Summers County Commission (including Monroe County) – $135,000
Wyoming County Commission – $130,000
