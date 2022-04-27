CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The job vacancy rates in the state’s regional jails are getting worse.
State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Chief of Staff Brad Douglas told a group of state lawmakers this week that there were 887 correctional officer vacancies statewide at the end of March.
“It’s not getting any better,” Douglas said.
He said the most acute problem is in the Eastern Panhandle where regional jail facilities have 60 percent and 50 percent officer vacancy rates, but he said he’s beginning to notice a “disturbing” trend in other parts of the state.
“I’ve got Northern Regional Jail at 50 percent correctional officer vacancies and Western Regional Jail at 46 percent,” Douglas said.
Overall CO vacancy rate in the state is at 29 percent. It’s at 24 percent for all staff in the entire DCR.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/04/26/correctional-officer-vacancies-increasing-toward-900/