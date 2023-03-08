The 11-year-old juvenile transported to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Coal River Road on Sunday is a female, not a male as was first reported by state police. The girl’s mother, Sara Pettry, and a 3-year-old sister died in the hit-and-run accident.
