CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kentrell Dupri McKenzie, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, McKenzie was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a law enforcement officer on Interstate 77 in Jackson County on Feb. 9, 2022. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle. Officers found approximately 373 grams of methamphetamine in a sealed bag hidden inside the gear shift area. McKenzie admitted to possessing the methamphetamine.
