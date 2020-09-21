Cochran faces more than 11 years in prison

A Daniels pharmacist faces more than 11 years in prison and $2.6 million in restitution after admitting in a plea deal with federal prosecutors to defrauding investors using fake companies.
Natalie Cochran, 38, was arrested in September 2019 on 26 charges related to wire fraud and money laundering. She pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud and one count of unlawful monetary transactions.
Prosecutors allege that Cochran and her late husband, Michael Cochran, operated two phony businesses and enticed investors, including family and friends, to put up large sums of money. The Cochrans then used the money on lavish living, prosecutors said.
Mike Stuart, United States Attorney of the Southern District Court, made the announcement at the federal courthouse in Beckley moments after the plea deal was formalized.
Cochran will remain on home confinement in her 4-H Lake Road home in Daniels prior to her sentencing on Jan. 4. Under the agreement, she faces from three to 11 years and three months in federal prison. She was sentenced to home confinement shortly after her Sept. 26 arrest. The confinement will not count toward her sentence.
As part of the agreement, Stuart said, Cochran agreed to pay restitution of $2.6 million to her victims. She forfeited numerous assets, including two real estate properties in Beckley, $45,000 in cash, a 1965 Shelby Cobra car and other vehicles and assets.
“I'm sure there are victims we’re not yet aware of,” he added.
He said the deal was good for the victims and taxpayers.
“We drove a hard bargain,” he said. “My goal for every case is justice, and justice can only be measured by the victims.”
Cochran admitted that from June 2017 through at least August 2019, she knowingly defrauded and took money from individuals, a financial institution and “several other companies,” Stuart said in a press release.
She convinced at least 11 people to invest $2.5 million in phony government contracts. Investors paid through personal checks, cashier’s checks and wire transfers.
Stuart said Cochran convinced one investor to send $511,920 in a wire transfer from North Carolina. She admitted she never invested the money but put it in her personal and business account for personal use.
She also used investors’ funds to make more than $10,000 in purchases, including withdrawing more than $37,500 to buy the 1965 Shelby Cobra and admitted that she knew one of her investors had suffered personal financial hardship as a result of her scheme.
Noting the case was “complicated,” Stuart said attorneys agreed to the plea on the two charges, rather than face a jury and give Cochran the opportunity to appeal. He said the sentencing guidelines of the plea are similar to what she would have gotten if she had been convicted on a number of the original charges.
“Whether we had one count, 26 counts, 126 counts or 1,000 counts, the sentencing guidelines would’ve been exactly the same,” he said. “We did not want to expose it to risk, if it went to a jury.”
He declined to answer questions regarding any other potential charges against Cochran, who is being investigated by West Virginia State Police.
The body of her husband, Michael Cochran, 38, was exhumed in 2019. No charges have been filed against Cochran in his death.
Stuart offered condolences to the victims, to Cochran’s family and to Cochran.
“She is an agreed felon, as of this moment,“ he said.
He added that Cochran’s family is in his prayers.
West Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service and South Charleston Police Department assisted.
The case was also prosecuted by U.S. Assistant Prosecutor Katie Robeson.
Stuart opened the press conference by offering condolences on the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, calling her an “iconic figure” and a trailblazer for American women and those around the world.