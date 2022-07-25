The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along U.S. 19, approximately 0.1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County, on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug-impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies. 

