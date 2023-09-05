The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Rt. 60 (Kanawha Avenue) between Maple and Chestnut streets in the Rainelle area of Greenbrier County on Friday, Sept. 15, into Saturday, Sept. 16.
The checkpoint will be in operation between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The State Police urge the motoring public to assist law enforcement agencies in their efforts to stop driving-under-the-influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.
