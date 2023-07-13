CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Keara Kilpatrick, 21, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing firearms from two Kanawha County businesses.
According to court records, Kilpatrick drove a co-defendant to a business in Dunbar on Nov. 9, 2022, and stole a Diamondback Firearms DB15 5.56 caliber rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber rifle. On Nov. 10, 2022, Kilpatrick drove her co-defendant to a Charleston business and stole a Custom Arms & Accessories LD-15 5.56 caliber rifle and a DPMS Panther Arms A-15 5.56 caliber rifle. Kilpatrick admitted to law enforcement that she stole the firearms. Three of the four stolen firearms have been recovered by law enforcement.
Kilpatrick is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct.r 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
