CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kimberly Dawn Legg, 49, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, for several months prior to Dec. 5, 2022, Legg sold quantities of methamphetamine obtained from a supplier who usually delivered the methamphetamine directly to her Lotus Drive residence in Charleston.
Legg admitted to handling the money when selling the methamphetamine to customers while co-defendant Larry Wayne Legg typically weighed out the amounts.
Legg further admitted that the supplier usually provided her with the methamphetamine without requiring full payment, with the understanding that he would be paid from the individual sale proceeds.
On Dec. 4, 2022, the supplier delivered approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine to Legg’s residence. The next day, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Legg’s home and found the methamphetamine. Legg admitted that she and Larry Legg intended to sell the seized methamphetamine.
Legg is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Larry Legg, 55, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 6. The Leggs are among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Two other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
