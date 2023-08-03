charleston, w.va. – Kimberly Dawn Legg, 49, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Legg admitted to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Legg sold quantities of methamphetamine for several months prior to Dec. 5, 2022, obtained from a supplier who usually delivered the drug directly to her Lotus Drive residence in Charleston.
Legg admitted to handling the money when selling the methamphetamine to customers while co-defendant Larry Wayne Legg typically weighed out the amounts.
Legg also admitted that the supplier usually provided the methamphetamine without requiring full payment, with the understanding that he would be paid from the individual sale proceeds.
On Dec. 4, 2022, the supplier delivered approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine to Legg’s residence. The next day, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence and found the methamphetamine. Legg admitted that she and Larry Wayne Legg intended to sell the seized methamphetamine.
Larry Wayne Legg, 55, of Charleston, was sentenced to five years in prison on July 6 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The Leggs are among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Eighteen of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
