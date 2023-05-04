CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to five years of federal probation, including four months on home detention, and ordered to pay $20,833 in restitution for wire fraud.
Bowlin admitted a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $20,833 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Bowlin was also ordered to pay $20,833 in restitution.
According to court records, Bowlin applied for a PPP loan on April 27, 2021, for her purported sole proprietorship, a hair salon operating under the business name “Tiffany Bowlin.”
Bowlin admitted that she falsely stated that the business was established in 2019, when it in fact was not a legitimate business and had not engaged in substantial business activities on or before Feb. 15, 2020. Bowlin further admitted that she submitted a false IRS Form 1040 stating that “Tiffany Bowlin” received $106,600 in gross income in 2020.
On March 2, 2022, Bowlin applied to have the PPP loan forgiven even though she had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The SBA forgave Bowlin’s PPP loan on or about March 9, 2022.
