charleston, w.va. – Jaiesha Keyshara Morris, 18, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court records, Morris kept methamphetamine belonging to another person for several months prior to March 10 at her residence as part of a conspiracy with other people to distribute the drug.
Morris would communicate with a seller by cell phone to arrange drug-related transactions. On March 10, this person asked Morris to deliver an ounce of methamphetamine to an individual. Morris drove to the Sheetz in South Charleston to make the delivery as instructed.
Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
