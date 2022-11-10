charleston, w.va. – Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Pearson sold quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions between June 6 and July 8. On July 13, officers executed a search warrant at Pearson’s Dunbar home and found approximately five pounds of methamphetamine.
Pearson admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and to planning to sell it.
Pearson further admitted to traveling outside of West Virginia on at least six separate occasions over the previous eight months to obtain approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine for distribution in the Dunbar area.
