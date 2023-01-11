Charleston, w.va. – Fontaine Akeem Nelson, 26, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report on April 8, 2022, of a motorist passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near the West Virginia Capitol Complex. Officers encountered Nelson in the passenger seat of the vehicle along with a loaded .380-caliber model Walther PK380 pistol.
Nelson, who had prior felony convictions, admitted to possessing the firearm.
Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.