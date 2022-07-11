Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, of Charleston, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Taylor admitted that he arranged a transaction involving cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during a telephone call with an individual in Huntington on May 11, 2021.
After the transaction was arranged, Taylor traveled from Charleston to Huntington, met with the individual, and received the drugs. Taylor was subsequently stopped by law enforcement officers on Interstate 64 while returning to Charleston. Officers seized the crack, which Taylor admitted he intended to distribute, and a loaded .40 caliber pistol that Taylor also possessed during the traffic stop.
Taylor previously pleaded guilty to using a telephone to facilitate a felony controlled substance offense. The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the drug network and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty