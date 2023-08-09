charleston, w.va. – Aalik Wilsher, 26, of Charleston, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of federal probation and ordered to pay $20,459.33 in restitution for receipt of stolen money.
Wilsher defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $20,459.33 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
According to court records, Wilsher applied for a PPP loan on April 14, 2021, for his purported business, “Aalik Wilsher.” Wilsher falsely certified that “Aalik Wilsher” was established in 2019 and was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020. Wilsher submitted a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, to state that “Aalik Wilsher” had earned $97,587 in gross income during 2019.
The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, offered emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering from the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This assistance included forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses applying for PPP loans had to certify that the business was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and were required to provide documentation showing their prior gross income from either 2019 or 2020.
Wilsher’s fraudulent PPP loan application was approved and $20,330 was electronically deposited from a financial institution in Florida to Wilsher’s bank account in Charleston, W.Va., on April 30, 2021.
Wilsher later applied to have the fraudulent PPP loan and $129.33 in accrued interest forgiven. Wilsher admitted that he had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The SBA forgave Wilsher’s fraudulent PPP loan on Dec. 13, 2021.
