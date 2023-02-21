charleston, w.va. – Dillon Shane Browning, 31, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Browning sold approximately 13.77 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 22, 2021, to a confidential informant at his Charleston residence.
Browning admitted to that transaction and to selling approximately one-half of an ounce of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at his Charleston residence on March 12, 2021. After the second transaction, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Browning’s residence and found approximately 233 grams of methamphetamine in an outbuilding. Browning admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and further admitted that he intended to sell it in the Charleston area.
Browning is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
