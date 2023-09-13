CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Joshua Azale Mitchell, 21, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing firearms from two Kanawha County businesses.
According to court records, Mitchell broke into a Dunbar business on Nov. 9, 2022, and stole a Diamondback Firearms DB15 5.56 caliber rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 .22-caliber rifle. On Nov. 10, 2022, Mitchell broke into a Charleston business and stole a Custom Arms & Accessories LD-15 5.56 caliber rifle and a DPMS Panther Arms A-15 5.56 caliber rifle.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and aiding and abetting the thefts. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Co-defendant Keara Kilpatrick, 21, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and aiding and abetting the thefts on July 12. Kilpatrick drove Mitchell to and from the two businesses for each break-in and theft. On Nov. 11, 2022, Kilpatrick was driving on Washington Street in Charleston when law enforcement officers attempted a traffic stop of her vehicle. Kilpatrick fled before crashing her vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officers recovered three of the four stolen firearms from Kilpatrick’s vehicle. Kilpatrick awaits sentencing.
