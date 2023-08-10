charleston, w.va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Thursday nine congressionally directed spending (CDS) awards from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help communities and entities across West Virginia support local law enforcement offices and courthouses.
Specifically, the funding will support security and training projects, new equipment, and the addition of staff. These awards were secured through CDS requests made by Senator Capito.
The funding included $123,000 for the McDowell County Commission for the acquisition of patrol vehicles.
