Brooks retires after 35 years in law enforcement

Randy Brooks, right, reacts to Sheriff Brad Ellison during a retirement luncheon June 30 attended by his family, friends, fellow officers, courthouse employees, Family Court staff, among others. Ellison noted that he and Brooks had attended the West Virginia State Police Academy together, graduating in 1988. Visibly touched by the event, Brooks said he’d been in law enforcement for 35 years and 1 month. “My plans for now are to enjoy life with my family and, of course, try to catch up on some work I need to do around our home,” Brooks said.