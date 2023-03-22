On Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 7 a.m., Cpl. J.K. Ramey, Cpl. M.C. McMillian II, and Trooper J.D. Reedy responded to a child abuse complaint in Branchland.
The three state troopers discovered four juveniles, ranging in age from 2 to 6 years old, living in squalor, without sufficient food or hygiene, according to a state police press release.
The troopers contacted Lincoln County Child Protective Services, which removed the children from the residence.
The parents, identified as Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Lawrence, 26, were arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury.
Child Protective Services transported two of the juveniles to a hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.