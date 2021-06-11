CHICAGO – A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side as his family was trying to move from the area, Chicago police said. Witnesses told police that family members were helping the eighth-grade boy and his mother move from their Lawndale apartment to a western suburb to escape an ongoing conflict between the boy and some people who lived in the area, according to a police report citing preliminary information. About 1:45 p.m., officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system, of 10 rounds in the 1100 block of South Karlov Avenue, according to the police report. The officers were flagged down by a male who directed them to the back porch of an apartment building and officers found the boy lying facedown on the stairs. The boy had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, body and legs, the report said. An ambulance took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police originally said the boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was identified as Tyrese Taylor, who lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, according to the medical examiner’s office. Two 9 mm shell casings and four .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene, the report said. Witnesses told police that the person or persons who shot him left in a white sedan heading south on Karlov. ____ (The Chicago Tribune’s Paige Fry contributed.) ___ ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in Chicago as family was moving from neighborhood to escape conflict, cops say
- By Rosemary Sobol Chicago Tribune (TNS)
