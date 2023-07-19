The state medical examiner’s office made a positive identification of James Aaron Key by using dental records Tuesday, according to a press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
The death of Key, 38, of Gauley Run Road, Summersville, is still under investigation. He was reported as a missing person on Feb. 28.
Anyone with information concerning the disappearance or death of Key may contact Cpl. G.M. Auxier or Deputy B.T. Bingham at the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at 700 Main St., Suite 3, Summersville, or call 304-872-7880.
