Lorne Atkins, no age given, was found dead by state troopers after they were called to a Rainelle address on Tuesday.
Sgt. S.A. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about the suspicious death. Upon arrival, Murphy of the Rainelle detachment discovered Atkins’ lifeless body, which was confirmed by White Sulphur Springs EMS.
A homicide investigation is being led by Murphy, assisted by the state police Lewisburg detachment and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
