TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jeff Ray Fox and his sister Kim Davies stood solemnly at the Highland Lawn gravesite of their mother Jo Ann Fox on Wednesday afternoon.
Her body had been exhumed that morning in a renewed police investigation into her June 1967 homicide.
“It's been 54 years,” Jeff Fox said. “I'm 67 years old, and it happened when I was 13. And I still think about it.”
Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the process was complete when a chaplain led the brief recommittal service. Jeff Fox and officers from the Terre Haute Police Department carried the casket to its final resting place.
The case in 1967
Jo Ann Fox was less than two weeks away from her 33rd birthday when she was found dead in a Terre Haute boarding house.
She had just rented a room at Manor Apartments the day before and was staying with a friend who planned to move out and let Fox take over the room.
Fox's roommate found the young woman's body on a bed about 4:30 a.m., according to newspaper reports from the time. An autopsy determined Fox had died about 2:30 a.m.
Police found a soda bottle on the bed with her body. Fox had been struck on the head with a blunt object, causing an open head wound, but blunt force trauma was not determined to be the cause of death in the case. Police also said Fox had been raped.
Her children – 13-year-old Jeff and 10-year-old Kim – lived with their maternal grandmother in Terre Haute. The children's parents had divorced a few years earlier.
“What I remember is, I was at my grandma’s house and detectives came,” Jeff Fox said. “We were kids, so we were all asked to leave the house. And then afterwards, my grandma told me that mom was dead, and that's about all I can remember.”
Fox has good memories of his mother.
They played games. She taught him card tricks. They sat on the porch together. He remembers one time when they were “just wrassling around” and she was tickling him.
He said he often thinks about his mother, and he felt guilty at times for not being there when she needed help.
Fox said Tuesday that the family agreed to the exhumation with the hope it will give some closure to the case.
Reviving a cold case
Police have kept the renewed cold case investigation under wraps since it officially reopened in 2018.
In fact, no one currently at the Terre Haute Police Department knew of the unsolved homicide case until a Fox family member contacted police in 2016 or 2017, Keen said Tuesday.
While working on another cold case, Police Chief Shawn Keen found a box marked “old stuff” in a basement. It contained the Fox murder case file.
Officer Brad Rumsey later took the three-ring binder with the Fox investigation and began tracking down witnesses.
He located a person of interest in the case who was 22 years old at the time of the homicide. That person has been living in Sarasota, Florida, and Rumsey traveled there to talk to the man.
That man, who is now 76 years old, submitted a DNA sample to Rumsey.
Police also want to re-interview anyone who spoke to police during the original investigation. Finding those people has been a challenge.
The investigators believe DNA evidence is critical to the investigation, but it was not collected at the time of the homicide.
“If you asked someone in 1967 what DNA was, they wouldn't have a clue,” Keen said. “So not only do we have DNA now, we have so much with DNA and forensics and genetic genealogy, depending on what we uncover, we have so many new avenues open to us as far as the investigation.”
Exhuming a body is a rare step in an investigation, Keen said, and very few exhumations have been done in Indiana in recent years.
The cost of a new casket and vault have been covered by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office. The original vault and casket were expected to be damaged beyond reuse.
The process began about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
About 9 a.m., the remains of Jo Ann Fox were carefully placed into a coroner's van to be taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for an examination.
About 11:30 a.m., the examination was concluded and her remains were transferred to the funeral home for preparation of reburial.
The gravesite was closed soon after 3 p.m.
It could be several weeks or months before results of any testing is known, Rumsey said following the burial.
The first test will be checking DNA to make sure the person exhumed was actually Jo Ann Fox. Over time, headstones could have been moved or other unknown changes could have happened, Rumsey explained.
So for now, the Fox family and investigators will wait.