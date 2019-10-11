CHARLESTON — A Bluefield woman has pled guilty to selling drugs, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Cassandra Tiller, 36, pled guilty to distribution of heroin.
Tiller admitted that on March 13, 2017, she sold heroin to a confidential informant in Montcalm in Mercer County. Tiller faces faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020.
The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys John File and Negar Kordestani are handling the prosecution.